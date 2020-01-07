Davison accounted for 55 total tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery across 16 appearances for Atlanta in 2019.

The former Saint assimilated well to his new squad, obliterating his previous career high in tackles by 24, tying his personal best in stuffs behind the line of scrimmage, and starting 12-plus games for a fourth straight year. Davison registered just two starts between Weeks 1 and 6, but closed out the year with 10 straight starts during his debut campaign with the Falcons. After fielding an average of 35.5 defensive snaps per game for Atlanta in 2019, he now becomes an unrestricted free agent.