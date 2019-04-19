Coach Dan Quinn emphasized Thursday that Davison will play a key role in helping Atlanta better defend the run in 2019, William McFadden of the Falcons' official sitereports. "We were really impressed, through free agency, about his ability to play the run," Quinn said. "We thought if we could add him into that mix of guys it would be really impactful for us."

Davison is set to fit into a key rotational role for the Falcons' defensive line in 2019, with an outside shot at earning starter reps if he is capable of outshining Jack Crawford and Deadrin Senat throughout training camp and the preseason. Crawford and Senat each posted higher performance grades than Davison last season -- 52nd and 55th-ranked defensive tackles according to Pro Football Focus, compared to Davison's No. 83 ranking. Despite not necessarily serving as a talent upgrade, Davison adds valuable veteran presence for a defense that finished 25th against the run in 2018.