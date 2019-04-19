Falcons' Tyeler Davison: Garnering praise as run defender
Coach Dan Quinn emphasized Thursday that Davison will play a key role in helping Atlanta better defend the run in 2019, William McFadden of the Falcons' official sitereports. "We were really impressed, through free agency, about his ability to play the run," Quinn said. "We thought if we could add him into that mix of guys it would be really impactful for us."
Davison is set to fit into a key rotational role for the Falcons' defensive line in 2019, with an outside shot at earning starter reps if he is capable of outshining Jack Crawford and Deadrin Senat throughout training camp and the preseason. Crawford and Senat each posted higher performance grades than Davison last season -- 52nd and 55th-ranked defensive tackles according to Pro Football Focus, compared to Davison's No. 83 ranking. Despite not necessarily serving as a talent upgrade, Davison adds valuable veteran presence for a defense that finished 25th against the run in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...