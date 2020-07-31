The Falcons placed Davison (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Matthew Tabeek of the team's official site reports.

Davison and reserve quarterback Danny Etling became the fourth and fifth Falcons to be placed on the list after testing positive for COVID-19 or having recent contact with someone who tested positive. Once he's removed from the list, Davison will serve as a key cog on the interior of Atlanta's defensive line.