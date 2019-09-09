Falcons' Tyeler Davison: Impactful against Vikings
Davison collected a team-high eight tackles, including one tackle for loss during Sunday's 28-12 loss to the Vikings.
Davison swallowed up Vikings ball carriers by the bundle on Sunday, but unfortunately the rest of the front seven had a largely lackluster performance, with Minnesota establishing a 4.5 yards per carry average and reaching the end zone three times on the ground. The 25-year-old Davison certainly did what he could to keep the Falcons defense from folding Sunday, with all of his eight tackles resulting in a net gain of three or fewer yards for the Minnesota offense. He has a chance to put up profitable IDP numbers in Week 2, opposing an Eagles offense that ran the ball 31 times against Washington in its first outing of the regular season.
