Davison collected a team-high eight tackles, including one tackle for loss during Sunday's 28-12 loss to the Vikings.

Davison swallowed up Vikings ball carriers by the bundle on Sunday, but unfortunately the rest of the front seven had a largely lackluster performance, with Minnesota establishing a 4.5 yards per carry average and reaching the end zone three times on the ground. The 25-year-old Davison certainly did what he could to keep the Falcons defense from folding Sunday, with all of his eight tackles resulting in a net gain of three or fewer yards for the Minnesota offense. He has a chance to put up profitable IDP numbers in Week 2, opposing an Eagles offense that ran the ball 31 times against Washington in its first outing of the regular season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories