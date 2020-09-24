Davison (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice session, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The former Saint played two-thirds of the defensive snaps Week 1 against Seattle, but his workload was reduced to 41 percent Sunday during a loss to the Cowboys. Davison has since been designated with an ankle injury and his status for Sunday's showdown against the Bears remain uncertain. David Montgomery has gotten out to a hot start for Chicago with 146 rushing yards on 29 carries, while Tarik Cohen has plugged his way to 4.4 yards per carry on 12 attempts thus far on the season. Davison would factor in as a key piece to slowing those two backs down if he indeed ends up being active for the game.
