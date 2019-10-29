Falcons' Tyeler Davison: Picks up first sack of 2019
Davison tallied a pass deflection and collected four combined tackles, including one sack during Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Seahawks.
The 27-year-old Davison helped the Falcons finally generate some pressure, as Atlanta's defense logged two sacks against Seattle after going four straight games without registering a single one. Besides from the sack, Davison has provided IDP value through other avenues as well, collecting a tackle for loss in two consecutive games and picking up four-plus tackles in four of his past five outings. He and the reeling Falcons defense can now catch a collective breath during the Week 9 bye, before returning to the field Nov. 10 to take on a Saints offensive attack that has amassed 31 or more points over three of its past four appearances.
More News
-
