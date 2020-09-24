Davison (ankle) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Davison appears ready to play in Week 3 after he put in limited practice Wednesday. The 28-year-old has seen 75 defensive snaps for the Falcons this season, and now that he's appears to be officially back healthy, he'll be expected for the same depth role for Sunday's contest against Chicago.
