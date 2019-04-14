Falcons' Tyeler Davison: Signs with division rival
Davison signed a one-year contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Davison spent the last four seasons with the Saints, and he averaged 27.4 defensive snaps per game during that span. The Fresno State product will likely play in a reserve role with the Falcons and provide solid depth.
