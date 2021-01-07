Davison, who collected three tackles during Sunday's 44-27 loss to the Buccaneers, closed out the 2020 season with 36 tackles, two tackles for loss and half a sack over 16 games.

Davison remained durable during his second season as a Falcon, just as he has been throughout his six-year NFL career. Since entering the league as a fifth-round draft choice of New Orleans in 2015, the Fresno State standout has missed just three of a possible 96 regular-season games. He has started 27 times the past two seasons for Atlanta, after earning 12-plus starts during each of his final three years with the Saints. Davison inherited a considerable workload of 32.5 defensive snaps per game this season, but his 36 tackles represent a step back from the career high of 55 he collected last year. He's under contract with Atlanta for two more seasons at an average cap hit of $4.8 million per year.