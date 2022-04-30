The Falcons selected Allgeier in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 151st overall.

Allgeier (5-foot-10, 224 pounds) is an extremely Arthur Smith-style back out of BYU, where he routinely ripped off big plays over the last two years as a power runner. It's difficult to explain just how he did it given a relative lack of speed (4.64-second 40), but Allgeier was unstoppable as he ran for 2,731 yards and 42 touchdowns from 2020 to 2021, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He can't imitate the functions of Cordarrelle Patterson, but Allgeier is absolutely a threat to Damien Williams and Mike Davis.