Allgeier rushed seven times for 12 yards and caught two of three targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 20-6 loss versus Detroit.

Allgeier stood out in Week 1 with two touchdowns, but he's submitted mediocre production in back-to-back games since then. In Week 2, he saw 16 rushing attempts, so there was still optimism about his fantasy outlook even though he didn't find the end zone. However, he saw his rushing attempts cut in half versus Detroit, as the Falcons surprisingly leaned on the pass. It's encouraging that Allgeier was still involved in the offense even though Atlanta abandoned the run, but it appears he may be a touchdown-dependent fantasy option moving forward.