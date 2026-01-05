Allgeier rushed seven times for 16 yards and caught one of two targets for three yards in Sunday's win over New Orleans.

After rushing 137 times for 644 yards and three touchdowns across 17 appearances last season, Allgeier handed essentially the same amount of carries in 2025, finishing with a 143-514-8 rushing line. He added 14 catches for 96 scoreless yards. Allgeier's eight touchdowns marked a new career high for the 25-year-old, who handled a sizable chunk of the goal-line work for Atlanta. After spending four seasons with the Falcons, Allgeier is scheduled to be a free agent in the offseason. There's a chance he could land a starting job elsewhere as an early-down back.