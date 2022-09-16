With Damien Williams (ribs) ruled out, Allgeier has a chance to make his NFL debut in Week 2, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.

The rookie fifth-round pick was a healthy scratch for the season opener, and Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said special teams were part of the reason for Allgeier's inactive status, per Jeremy Brener of SI.com. "A lot of it comes down to special teams. Some weeks, maybe we'll have five running backs up." However, Allgeier won't need to wait for one of those situations as he appears to have a solid opportunity to make his NFL debut in Week 2 after Williams was ruled out. Avery Williams, who was converted to running back this offseason, operated as No. 3 RB against the Saints, but it's unclear if Atlanta would trust him for primary backup duties yet. If Allgeier is active, Atlanta figures to at least give the rookie a few touches behind Cordarrelle Patterson, who dominated the workload in Week 1.