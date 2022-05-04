ESPN's Michael Rothstein suggests that Allgeier will have a chance to make an impact as a rookie in the wake of the team having let go Mike Davis.

The Falcons' running back depth chart is currently topped by Cordarrelle Patterson, a converted wideout, but there's an opportunity for Allgeier to carve out a key complementary role out of the gate, with the fifth-rounder's ability to generate yards after contact having caught the eye of coach Arthur Smith. Damien Williams and Qadree Ollison are also in Atlanta's backfield mix, but Smith adds that "the opportunity is there (for Allgeier). The running back room is wide open." With that in mind, Rothstein hints that it's possible that the BYU product could make a run at the team's Week 1 starting nod, but such an outcome would presumably hinge on the 5-foot-11, 224 pound Allgeier impressing the coaching staff this summer and/or injuries coming into play.