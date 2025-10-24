Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Deemed questionable for Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allgeier (hip/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.
Allgeier was limited in all three of Atlanta's practices during Week 8 prep. If Allgeier's unable to suit up Sunday against a Dolphins defense that has allowed the most rushing yards in the league to running backs, Nathan Carter would assume the top backup role behind Bijan Robinson.
