Allgeier rushed 14 times for 39 yards while securing all three of his targets for 46 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 37-34 win over the Panthers.

Allgeier was inefficient on the ground and took a backseat to Caleb Huntley, who finished with 16 rushes for 91 yards -- both team highs. However, the rookie fifth-round pick salvaged his fantasy production by doing damage through the air. Allgeier's three receptions marked his first career game with multiple catches, and his 25-yard receiving touchdown was his second career score. Allgeier could see a reduced role when Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) returns from IR, which could be as soon as Week 9, but Allgeier figures to still be involved in Arthur Smith's run-first offense as long as he continues to churn out yards.