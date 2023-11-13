Allgeier carried the ball nine times for 31 yards and caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's 25-23 loss to the Cardinals.

The second-year running back saw double-digit touches for the fifth time in the last six games, but he once again failed to do much with his opportunities as he came in below 40 scrimmage yards for the third straight game. Bijan Robinson's 4.9 yards per carry is far superior to Allgeier's 3.2 mark, but the two have somehow gotten the exact same number of carries so far this year at 125. Even if that workload split continues following the Falcons' Week 11 bye, Allgeier will likely be little more than a TD-dependent dart throw for the remainder of the season.