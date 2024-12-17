Allgeier rushed 12 times for 43 yards in the Falcons' 15-9 win over the Raiders on Monday night.

Allgeier logged his highest carry total since Week 8 in the run-centric win, pushing his rushing yardage tally over the last two games to 106 across 21 attempts. Allgeier was left out of the passing game altogether for the second straight contest, and he remains in a strict complementary role to Bijan Robinson, who's now received at least 22 carries in three straight contests, heading into a Week 16 home matchup against the Giants.