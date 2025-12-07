Allgeier carried the ball 11 times for 34 yards and caught both his targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 37-9 loss to the Seahawks.

The Falcons offense couldn't get into the end zone, but the backfield had a solid performance as Bijan Robinson collected 94 scrimmage yards on 22 touches and Allgeier added 67 yards on 13 touches. It's the first time Allgeier has reached 60 yards from scrimmage since Week 2, and he'll remain a TD-dependent fantasy option in Week 15 against the Buccaneers.