Allgeier carried the ball 10 times for 30 yards in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Rams.
Allgeier was inactive in Week 1, but he made his regular-season debut and tied for the team lead in carries. He worked into the offense early on, tallying three carries on the team's opening drive. Allgeier didn't look particularly explosive, but he could work on early downs and around the goal line moving forward.
