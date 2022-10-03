Allgeier rushed 10 times for 84 yards and caught his lone target for 20 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Browns.

The Falcons went with a committee approach to their backfield Sunday, splitting carries between Allgeier (10), Caleb Huntley (10) and starter Cordarrelle Patterson (nine). The rookie did the most with his touches, but the other two backs scored a touchdown each. Patterson (knee) was banged up during practice this week, which could have resulted in the sudden shift in touch distribution. Allgeier will look to build of the best game of his young career in a tough matchup against the Buccaneers next Sunday.