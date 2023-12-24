Allgeier rushed nine times for 69 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for a 19-yard reception in the Falcons' 29-10 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Allgeier was only three carries behind Bijan Robinson, who had an efficient day himself, and he was the only one of the two to get into the end zone, doing so via a nifty 31-yard run up the right sideline early in the third quarter. Allgeier continues to get his fair share of opportunities most weeks at Robinson's expense, capping the full fantasy value of both to an extent heading into a Week 17 road matchup against a tough Bears run defense.