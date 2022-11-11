Allgeier rushed eight times for 20 yards and netted minus-17 receiving yards while bringing in all three of his targets during the Falcons' 25-15 loss to the Panthers on Thursday night.

The rookie led the Falcons backfield in carries on the night, but he was nowhere near as efficient as he'd been in a Week 9 loss to the Chargers (10-99). Allgeier's negative receiving yardage ultimately made a lackluster fantasy night even more forgettable, and the fact head coach Arthur Smith spread the workload on the ground among four backs overall Thursday night muddles the fantasy picture for Atlanta's backfield even further.