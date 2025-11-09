Allgeier carried the ball 11 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-25 overtime loss to the Colts.

The backup RB scored one-yard TDs in the first and fourth quarters as he continues to take red-zone work away from Bijan Robinson. Robinson led the Falcons with 84 rushing yards on the day but didn't get into the end zone, and he has only two rushing touchdowns in nine games compared to Allgeier's six. It was also Allgeier's first multi-TD performance since Week 1 of the 2023 season. as long as he continues to see heavy usage in the red zone and at the goal line, Allgeier will have some fantasy utility even though Sunday was only the third time this season he's topped 50 rushing yards in a game.