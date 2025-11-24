Allgeier rushed 12 times for 44 yards and brought in his only target for five yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over New Orleans.

Allgeier received the most carries he has seen in a game since Week 4, but the increased workload did not translate to increased fantasy production. The talented backup had scored thrice over his last two appearances, but he has also been held to five or fewer carries in four out of his last six, highlighting the risk that comes with fantasy managers deploying him in his current role. Allgeier feels like a premium touchdown-dependent asset against the Jets in Week 13 for those in deeper leagues or those looking to replace a player on a bye.