Allgeier rushed three times for 19 yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Commanders.
Allgeier played just 12 percent of the Falcons' offensive snaps Sunday, his second-lowest snap share of the season. The third-year running back saw minimal usage while starter Bijan Robinson handled 20 total touches in the contest.
