default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Allgeier (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at New England, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Allgeier played through the same injury last week and ended up handling a season-high 40 percent snap share in the 34-10 loss to Miami. He'll likely play much less this week, unless the Falcons end up in a blowout again

More News