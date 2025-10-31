Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allgeier (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at New England, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.
Allgeier played through the same injury last week and ended up handling a season-high 40 percent snap share in the 34-10 loss to Miami. He'll likely play much less this week, unless the Falcons end up in a blowout again
More News
-
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Limited by knee Thursday•
-
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Scores TD in loss•
-
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Suiting up in Week 8•
-
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Deemed questionable for Week 8•
-
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Tending to pair of injuries•