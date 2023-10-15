Allgeier rushed 13 times for 51 yards and failed to haul in his only target during Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Commanders.

Allgeier tied Bijan Robinson in rushing attempts and was slightly more efficient than the rookie, but the latter still outproduced the former when factoring in the passing game. Allgeier has seen double-digit rushing attempts in four of six games thus far, but he's averaging a measly 3.1 yards per attempt after posting a 4.9 YPC as a rookie last year. Currently, Allgeier is a low-end RB3 who likely needs to find the end zone to deliver quality fantasy production.