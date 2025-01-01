Allgeier rushed three times for 19 yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Commanders.

Allgeier played just 12 percent of the Falcons' offensive snaps Sunday, his second-lowest snap share of the season. The third-year running back was minimally used against Washington while starter Bijan Robinson handled 20 total touches in the contest. Allgeier can be ignored for fantasy purposes as the Falcons visit the Panthers in Week 18.