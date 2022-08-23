Allgeier carried the ball six times for 17 yards in Monday's preseason to the Jets. He added three receptions on four targets for 12 yards.

Allgeier mixed in with Damien Williams while Atlanta's starters were on the field but also stayed in to play with backups. Most notably, Allgeier had a significant role inside the red zone, carrying the ball three times while also tallying two catches on three targets inside the 20. Also of interest to Allgeier's potential role come the regular season, Cordarrelle Patterson lined up at wide receiver for his only offensive snap.