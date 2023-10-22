Allgeier rushed 21 times for 59 yards and caught all three of his targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Buccaneers.

Bijan Robinson (illness) got just one touch, as the standout rookie didn't feel well, per Greg Auman of Fox Sports. With Robinson out of the game plan, Allgeier tied his career high with 24 touches. A 46-yard catch bolstered Allgeier's stat line, but the second-year running back averaged just 2.9 yards on his other 23 touches, while Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for 56 yards on just 10 carries. If Robinson returns to his usual lead role in Week 8 against the Titans, Allgeier will likely see a decline in volume.