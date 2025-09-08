Allgeier rushed 10 times for 24 yards in the Falcons' 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The No. 2 back finished with just two fewer carries than star backfield mate Bijan Robinson, who was similarly stymied on the ground. However, Robinson also logged seven targets and finished with 100 receiving yards, while Allgeier did not see the ball come his way through the air. Robinson is expected to see an even bigger role in his third season, but Allgeier should still have at least an outside chance at double-digit carries in most games.