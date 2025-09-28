Allgeier carried the ball 16 times for 51 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Commanders.

Bijan Robinson had a massive day with 21 touches, a career-high 181 scrimmage yards and a rushing TD of his own, but Allgeier still made an impact with a 15-yard score late in the third quarter. It was the fourth-year RB's second touchdown of the season, and despite his backup role he's been able to carve out some fantasy value behind Robinson, turning 41 carries through four weeks into 155 rushing yards. The Falcons will be on bye in Week 5, but Allgeier's volume in Week 6 could depend on whether the team can keep things close against the Bills.