Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Idle for preseason opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allgeier didn't play in Atlanta's 17-10 preseason loss to the Lions on Friday.
Allgeier is projected to operate as the primary backup behind Bijan Robinson for a second straight season. After a breakout rookie campaign, Allgeier's production as a reserve has been modest. He posted 4.7 yards per carry on a career-low 137 rushing attempts last season.
