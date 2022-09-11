Allgeier (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Though the rookie fifth-round pick out of BYU sits third on the Falcons' depth chart at running back, he won't be active Week 1 behind starter Cordarrelle Patterson and top backup Damien Williams. Instead, converted defensive back Avery Williams will get the nod over Allgeier as Atlanta's No. 3 back, presumably due to Williams' status as the Falcons' top return man. Before Allgeier gets an opportunity to dress on game days, he may need one of Patterson or Williams to miss time.