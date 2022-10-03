Allgeier is set for an expanded role after the Falcons placed Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) on injured reserve Monday, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports.

The injuries keep coming for the Falcons' running back room, which already has Damien Williams (ribs) on IR, so the rookie fifth-round pick may get an extended look as a lead back early in his career. With Patterson limited in the second half, Atlanta turned to Allgeier (11 touches for 104 yards) and Caleb Huntley (10 rushes for 56 yards and a score) as the two dominated on the ground en route to a comeback victory. After being elevated from the practice squad ahead of Week 4, Huntley was officially signed to the active roster Monday to take Patterson's spot, but Allgeier figures to get the first crack as the team's lead back in the absence of Williams and Patterson. Avery Williams, who was converted to running back this offseason, will likely get a few additional looks as well, but he's been limited to a change-of-pace role to start the season. Through three appearances, Allgeier has totaled 28 touches for 164 yards from scrimmage (5.9 yards per touch), but he'll face a stiff test against Tampa Bay in Week 5.