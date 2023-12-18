Allgeier rushed 14 times for 45 yards and brought in his only target for six yards in the Falcons' 9-7 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Allgeier doubled up rookie backfield mate Bijan Robinson in carries on the afternoon with a tally that was also Allgeier's highest since Week 7. The 2022 fifth-round pick continues to enjoy a solid role even on weeks when Robinson is much more involved -- Allgeier hasn't seen fewer than eight carries since Week 4 -- but the division of labor in Atlanta's backfield remains difficult to trust heading into a Week 16 home matchup against the Colts.