Allgeier (knee) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

Allgeier took a questionable tag into Atlanta's Week 8 loss to the Dolphins due to hip and knee injuries but wound up playing a season-high 40 percent snap share and scoring the Falcons' lone touchdown. He's back on the injury report Thursday after avoiding Wednesday's injury report. Friday's injury report will reveal whether Allgeier has an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots.