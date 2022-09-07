Allgeier is listed as the No. 3 running back on the Falcons' unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 1, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports.

The rookie fifth-round pick has been a standout during training camp and preseason work, but he'll open the season behind Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams. Allgeier likely still has the highest ceiling of the Falcons' running backs, but it appears Atlanta will bring him along slowly. Despite being listed as a reserve, Atlanta's offense will likely be run heavy, so Allgeier is still expected to get mixed in occasionally during Sunday's season opener against the Saints.