Allgeier was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury.
Allgeier handled his normal workload in a 20-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday, taking 11 carries for 59 yards. He apparently picked up a quad injury along the way, but his practice participation Wednesday suggests it's nothing serious. Allgeier likely will be ready to work in behind Bijan Robinson this Sunday at Denver.
More News
-
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Double-digit touches in Week 10•
-
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Scores second TD of 2024•
-
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Modest production in win•
-
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Reverts to minor role in Week 7•
-
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Clears century mark in Week 6•
-
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Minor roles continues•