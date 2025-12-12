Allgeier carried the ball twice for 18 yards during Thursday's 29-28 win over the Buccaneers.

Allgeier had logged eight or more carries in four of his last five appearances heading into Week 15, but he played just 17 percent of offensive snaps versus Tampa Bay, his lowest share since Week 3. He'll look to get more involved behind Bijan Robinson again in Week 16, when the Falcons will travel to Arizona on Sunday, Dec. 21.