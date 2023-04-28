Allgeier will be joined by No. 8 overall draft pick Bijan Robinson in the Atlanta backfield, The Athletic's Josh Kendall reports.

A fifth-rounder last spring, Allgeier set the team rookie rushing record with 1,035 yards but will have a hard time matching that number while competing for carries with one of the best RB prospects of the past decade. Robinson's combine weight (215) was just five pounds shy of Allgeier's listed weight, and the rookie ran a much faster 40-yard dash (4.46 compared to 4.60) than his new backfield mate. The two players had similar production their final two collegiate seasons, but Robinson did it at a younger age against tougher competition and with far more receiving production to boot. Allgeier may thus be reduced to a backup role as soon as Week 1, and at best he'll be splitting work in a backfield where 32-year-old Cordarrelle Patterson is also under contract and could get some touches. Even in Arthur Smith's run-heavy offense, Allgeier probably won't get enough work to be a fantasy starter if Robinson stays healthy.