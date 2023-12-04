Allgeier rushed eight times for 26 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 13-8 win over the Jets.

Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson (five carries for 11 yards) both rotated in to spell Bijan Robinson, who turned 18 carries and five targets into 79 scrimmage yards. With Robinson healthy, Allgeier has totaled between eight and 12 carries in each of the last five games. Allgeier's role is unlikely to change in Week 14 against the Buccaneers.