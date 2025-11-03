Allgeier rushed twice for six yards during Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Patriots.

The Falcons trailed for most of Sunday's loss, which led to only 14 rushing attempts compared to 37 passes for Michael Penix. A pass-heavy game script means a muted role for Allgeier, who saw double-digit touches in four of Atlanta's first five games. However, over the past three games, the backup running back has totaled only 10 rushing attempts.