Allgeier rushed eight times for 16 yards and caught his only target for six yards during Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Chargers.

Allgeier couldn't find any room to operate, and the Falcons' offense as a whole struggled to move the ball consistently. The third-year running back has totaled 50 scrimmage yards in four games this season, but his production has been sporadic as a backup. Allgeier remains a valuable insurance piece for those rostering Bijan Robinson, but the former doesn't have much standalone value.