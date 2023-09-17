Allgeier rushed 16 times for 48 yards during Sunday's 25-24 win over the Packers
Allgeier saw three fewer rushing attempts than Bijan Robinson, who shined with 172 scrimmage yards on 23 touches. After a stellar season opener, the red flags in Allgeier's fantasy profile were on display against the Packers. The BYU product wasn't efficient. Last week, he averaged 5.0 yards per carry versus Carolina, but he was at just 3.0 versus Green Bay. He also wasn't involved in the passing attack after three targets in Week 1. Allgeier will presumably continue to carve out a role in Atlanta's run-heavy offense, but he's not a strong fantasy option unless he's handling most of the red-zone work.
More News
-
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Scores twice in Week 1•
-
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: One carry in preseason debut•
-
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Looking at reduced role•
-
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Tops 100 rushing yards in win•
-
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Rushing score against Arizona•
-
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Strong showing against Ravens•