Allgeier rushed 16 times for 48 yards during Sunday's 25-24 win over the Packers

Allgeier saw three fewer rushing attempts than Bijan Robinson, who shined with 172 scrimmage yards on 23 touches. After a stellar season opener, the red flags in Allgeier's fantasy profile were on display against the Packers. The BYU product wasn't efficient. Last week, he averaged 5.0 yards per carry versus Carolina, but he was at just 3.0 versus Green Bay. He also wasn't involved in the passing attack after three targets in Week 1. Allgeier will presumably continue to carve out a role in Atlanta's run-heavy offense, but he's not a strong fantasy option unless he's handling most of the red-zone work.