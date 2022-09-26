Allgeier tallied six rushes for 25 yards and hauled in his only target for five yards during Sunday's 27-23 victory over Seattle.

Allgeier played 21 offensive snaps, three more than last week when he made his season debut, but he saw three fewer touches as Cordarrelle Patterson dominated the ground game. With Mike Davis (ribs) on IR, the rookie fifth-round pick has emerged as the top backup behind Patterson, while Avery Williams continues to operate in a limited role. Through his first two games, Allgeier has rushed 16 times for 55 yards (3.4 YPC).