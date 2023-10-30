Allgeier rushed eight times for 31 yards during Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Titans.

With Bijan Robinson (illness) back to full strength, Allgeier saw his fewest rushing attempts since Week 4 and wasn't targeted in the passing attack. It was just the third time the BYU product has garnered single-digit touches this year, but he remains a low-end RB3 who likely needs to find the end zone to deliver quality fantasy production.