Allgeier rushed 10 times for 99 yards and brought in his only target for 24 yards in the Falcons' 20-17 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Despite Cordarrelle Patterson returning from his four-game stint on IR due to a knee injury, it was Allgeier who easily paced the Falcons in rushing yards on the afternoon. The rookie did log three fewer carries than his veteran backfield mate, but Allgeier's explosiveness was evident on his game-long 44-yard run and 24-yard reception. It will be interesting to see if Patterson is afforded even more work at Allgeier's expense in Week 10 with a short week ahead of that divisional road matchup against the Panthers.