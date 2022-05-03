Allgeier will compete with Damien Williams and Qadree Ollison for touches after the release of Mike Davis, Josh Kendall of the Athletic reports.

Allgeier was selected by the Falcons in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft in what was a surprising move given Atlanta also signed Williams and were returning a trio of running backs. However, the pick makes more sense after the dismissal of the veteran Davis. Cordarrelle Patterson likely will lead the backfield once again, but Williams, Allgeier and Ollison will likely all get opportunities throughout the season, especially if Atlanta opts for a run-heavy offense with Marcus Mariota at the helm.